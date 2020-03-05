The Chinese manufacturer believes it has set a record because its device was manufactured on standard commercial production equipment.Chinese module maker Trina Solar says its government-supported state key laboratory of PV science and technology has fabricated a 23.39% efficient PERC cell using standard manufacturing equipment and normal production processes. Trina said it believes the device is the most efficient of its type to have had its performance confirmed by an ISO/IEC 17025-certified calibration laboratory. The bifacial 252cm2 cell, which features the manufacturer's nine-busbar technology, ...

