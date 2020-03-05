Herantis has announced top-line data from the first part of the Phase I/II clinical trial on novel asset CDNF in Parkinson's disease (PD). Data reported for the first six months are preliminary in this first-in-human clinical study for this novel MOA drug class. Safety and tolerability have been confirmed but, interestingly, the early biological efficacy signals (seen on PET imaging) serve as validation of the scientific hypothesis for CDNF's potential neuroprotective and neurorestorative effects. Herantis expects data from the six-month extension study in Q320. It raised gross cash of €10m through two equity issues in 2019, which has extended the cash runway to key value inflection points. We increase our valuation to €66.9m (€10.0/share).

