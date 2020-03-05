Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $608.2 Million Unmanned Traffic Management Market

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Hardware Equipment, Software, and Services), by Solution (Communication Infrastructure, Surveillance Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure, and Others), by End User (Agriculture, Real Estate & Construction, Industrial & Energy, Press & Media, Logistics & Transportation, Entertainment, Public Safety & Security, and Others) & by Regional and National Plus Profiles of Top Companies Developing Unmanned Traffic Management Systems

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Report 2020-2030

Now: Why is the global unmanned Traffic Management market important right now?

As part of the broader $608.2 Unmanned Traffic Management market space, there are massive revenue streams within communication infrastructure segment to tap into. This report shows you where these business opportunities are.

Due to growing drones/UVAs in airspace, governmental body and OEMs are majorly focusing towards use of unmanned traffic management systems for smooth operations.

What are the global Unmanned Traffic Management market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the Unmanned Traffic Management market will reach $608.2 Mn in 2019. The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 19.4% for the five-year period 2020-2025, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $1,729.0 Mn by the end of 2025.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

• Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the market fully mature and why?

Research and analysis highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis

• 158 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the global unmanned Traffic Management market prospects

• Global Unmanned Traffic Management market forecast and analysis 2020-2030

• 3 Unmanned Traffic Management submarket forecasts by component covering the period 2020-2030

• 4 Unmanned Traffic Management submarket forecasts by solution from 2020-2030

• 8 Unmanned Traffic Management submarket forecasts by end user from 2020-2030

• 18 leading national Unmanned Traffic Management market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Analysis of the Unmanned Traffic Management set to become mandatory in North America

• Profiles of 10 leading companies, involved with Unmanned Traffic Management with key financial metrics

• Porter's Five Forces analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

ACSL

Aerial-Innovation

Aerialtronics

Airbus

Airmap

Airobotix

Airservices

AirwaysNZ

Akin Gump

Altitude Angel

Analytical Graphics

Anra Technologies

Aviation Capacity Resources AB

Avinor

DJI

Frequentis

JSC-Azimut

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nokia

Nova Systems

Precisionhawk

Rockwell Collins

Sensefly

Skyward

SkyWings

Teoco

Thales Group

U-blox

U-Flyte

Uber

Unifly

UPDRONE

Vaisala

Verizon

Viasat

Organisations mentioned:

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA)

European Union

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB)

Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement (KAIA)

Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology (KIAST)

MDPI

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA)

Road and Transport Authority (RTA)

Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR)

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA)

The Department of Airspace Control (DECEA)

UK Government

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)

