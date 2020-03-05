Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna Provides an Update on the Status of Disputed Royalty at the San Jose Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the legal proceedings related to a disputed royalty on one of its extracting mining concessions at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.



In early February 2020, the Company initiated legal proceedings against the Dirección General de Minas ("DGM") to contest the procedure taken by the DGM to cancel one of its mining concessions if the disputed royalty plus VAT is not paid before March 15, 2020 (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 29, 2020 (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/5125/fortuna-provides-an-update-on-the-status-of-disp-jdsjs.pdf)).

The District Court in Mexico City admitted the Company's legal proceedings and on March 2nd 2020 also granted a permanent stay of execution, which protects the Company from the cancellation of the concession until a resolution by the Court is reached on the legality of the cancellation procedure. The timing of a decision by the Court at first instance in this action against the DGM is uncertain and may take several months. In the event that the Company is unsuccessful in these proceedings, it may appeal. If ultimately the Company does not prevail, it may be required to pay the disputed royalty in order to preserve the mining concession.

The administrative and legal proceedings initiated by the Company against the DGM in 2018 to remove reference to the royalty on the title register, are progressing in accordance with the procedures of the Mexican Administrative Court.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold mine, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com) .

