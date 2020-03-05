

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swedish furniture giant Ikea recalled about 970,000 units of KULLEN 3-drawer chests in the United States and Canada citing tip over risks for children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company, which in early January agreed to pay $46 million for a toddler killed by one of its already recalled dressers, noted that the newly recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall. This may cause tip-over and entrapment hazards that may lead to death or serious injuries to children.



The latest recall was initiated after receiving six reports of tip-over incidents.



The company added that the 3-drawer chests imported after August 12, 2019 do not comply with the performance requirements of the updated version of the U.S. consensus standard.



The recall involves about 820,000 units sold in the U.S, and about 150,000 sold in Canada. They were manufactured in various countries and sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.



The recalled chest is 28 3/8 inches tall, sold in black-brown or birch colors, and weighing approximately 45 pounds.



The company has given option to customers to return the product for a full refund.



Ikea's recent $46-million settlement was related to Jozef Dudek, a toddler in California, who was killed by its earlier recalled three-drawer Malm dresser. Since 2016, Ikea has recalled around 17.3 million units in the United States.



According to the CPSC, there were eight reports of child tip-over related deaths with Ikea's recalled chests and dressers. The company received nearly 300 reports of such incidents involving chests and dressers that caused 144 injuries to children.



Ikea in 2016 had paid $50 million in total to the families of three other children who had been killed by its dressers.



In a similar incident, citing tip-over and entrapment hazards, Home Depot in late February had called back about 200 units of 4-Drawer Whitewash chests and Safavieh called back about 760 units of Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests.



