BusinessVentures.com: Rick Rahim Says Amazon Sales Are Spiking Thanks to Coronavirus

GREAT FALLS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Rick Rahim sells on Amazon. In fact, he sells quite a bit. Rahim is a Third Party Seller. This means he purchases wholesale consumer goods and then lists them for sale on Amazon. When an item sells, Rick ships the item directly to the Amazon customer.

Rahim's current sales on the Amazon platform total approximately $40,000,000.00 per year. Amazon takes 15% off the top. Rahim's profit amounts to whatever is left after paying Amazon, the cost of goods, shipping costs, and his overhead. Rick says it's a good business, but one with slim margins and constant headaches in dealing with Amazon.

In the past week, Rahim's sales have doubled to approximately $80,000,000.00 per year. Rick says it's all due to panic surrounding Coronavirus.

According to Rick, his warehouse is running very low, just like your local supermarket may be. Rahim says people are going crazy buying standard household goods such as toilet paper, bottled water, diapers, canned food, and even batteries.

"I've never seen anything like it," says Rahim. According to Rick, people are stocking up as if a blizzard of the century were looming.

Rick Rahim says sales are through the roof for disinfectant-type products perceived to be safety precautions used as a defense for the Coronavirus. Rick says "almost everyone is sold completely out of Lysol, bleach, and hand sanitizer." Rahim says additional health-related items are in short supply, such as rubber gloves, breathing masks, and surface cleaners.

Rick says the boost in sales is not limited strictly to Coronavirus-related items. He feels many people are staying home to protect themselves and simply not venturing out in public. "Those people have turned to Amazon for items they may previously have been buying locally," says Rahim.

Rahim says "Though we are enjoying a short-term spike in sales, it becomes very difficult to manage inventory and projections, since we have no idea whether the crisis will be short-lived, or extend for several months."

Rick Rahim appears on Fox and Friends

ABOUT RICK RAHIM, President of BusinessVentures.com

*Rick Rahim is an accomplished airplane and helicopter pilot, who has even had viral success when he pulled his son's baby tooth out with his helicopter. In addition to be a lifelong entrepreneur, Rick is also a successful children's book author, having published "Way Up High In The Big Blue Sky."

Rick is a certified scuba diver, private investor, and adventurer. Rick has also dabbled in television, such as in this clip broadcasting on Fox & Friends.

