Technavio has been monitoring the condom market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Veru Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, side effects of using condoms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, side effects of using condoms might hamper market growth.
Condom Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Condom Market is segmented as below:
Material
- Latex
- Non-latex
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Gender
- Male
- Female
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Condom Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our condom market report covers the following areas:
- Condom Market size
- Condom Market trends
- Condom Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing popularity of female condoms as one of the prime reasons driving the condom market growth during the next few years.
Condom Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the condom market, including some of the vendors such as LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Veru Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the condom market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Condom Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist condom market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the condom market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the condom market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of condom market vendors
