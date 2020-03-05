Sales are being driven by an increased appetite for digital employee experience management software to improve workplace productivity and employee engagement

Nexthink, the global leader in digital employee experience management software, kicked off 2020 with its strongest revenue, employee and customer count to-date, in addition to an expanded executive team. Milestones for 2019 include $100 million in total sales with more than 110 percent growth in North America; a 45 percent growth in employee headcount across 10 countries; and the addition of 176 new customers, taking the company's total reach to 9.6 million endpoints.

"It's been incredible to see the growth of the digital employee experience market in 2019. Creating the best experience in the workplace is now a top priority for IT leaders and the clear return on investment includes improved productivity, employee retention and engagement," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "In 2020, we have ambitious goals for further global expansion and to improve the digital experience for millions more people around the world."

Key Highlights for 2019 include:

Enterprises prioritizing digital employee experience

Deloitte and ABN Amro Bank are among the 176 new enterprise customers Nexthink closed during 2019

23 customers have a contract value of more than $1 million

192 of Forbes' Global 2000 (the world's largest public companies) and 20 of the Fortune 100 are Nexthink customers who have invested in digital employee experience management software to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees

Nexthink now has four global Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners that each have over 500,000 endpoints under license and management Atos, DXC, Wipro and HCL

Creating next-level digital employee experience

Nexthink now measures and manages the digital employee experience across 9.6 million endpoints using a combination of real-time analytics, automation, and employee feedback

The company introduced an entirely new way to measure, manage and act on the key drivers of digital employee experience with the Digital Experience Score and Benchmark Data Report

Nexthink for Chatbots was launched to enhance chatbot technologies with robust endpoint data and context from employees so that IT can find and fix problems faster

The Nexthink solution ecosystem continued to expand through connectivity to powerful third-party IT service management (ITSM) and configuration management database (CMDB) solutions via both web API and certified prebuilt integrations

Nexthink extended its out-of-the-box solution library to help IT drive specific digital transformation projects, including Windows 10, Office 365, Microsoft Teams and Desktop Virtualization

Growing team and global presence

The company has increased its headcount by nearly 50 percent, growing from 376 employees at the beginning of 2019 to more than 545 Nexthinkers at the beginning of 2020

To effectively scale and support its technology and services, Nexthink launched its cloud services in additional data centers in the US, UK, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and Australia

Nexthink hosted the leading event series on digital employee experience called "Experience" with more than 700+ attendees worldwide in 2019

Extending market expertise

Nexthink deepened its leadership team with a new CTO, a new CMO, two industry experts appointed as new independent board members, and a new chairman to help fuel the company's next stage of growth and innovation

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the global leader in digital employee experience management. The company's products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering optimal end-user experiences. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams meet the needs of the modern digital workplace. www.nexthink.com

