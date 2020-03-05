Anzeige
WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
05.03.20
13:27 Uhr
19,720 Euro
-0,580
-2,86 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
05.03.2020
Driving Forces behind JinkoSolar 2GW Ordered Swan Bifacial

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bifacial solar modules have attracted a lot of market attention in recent years. Installed capacity grew from only 97 megawatts globally in 2016 to over 5,400 megawatts in 2019. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2024, the size of the bifacial market is poised to increase tenfold.

The driving forces behind the growth differ from region to region, but one unifying factor is the growing affordability of bifacial modules, in addition, the new G/B (glass plus backsheet) that enables structure installation method and cost to be unchanged compared to mono facial modules.

For instance, unlike conventional glass-glass structured bifacial modules, JinkoSolar's Swan bifacial with Dupont transparent backsheet can breathe out the heat and corrosion inside the panel, thus lowering the NOCT, increasing the energy yield and performance in the real-world condition. In addition to the generation capability over 25 life span, the initial BOS cost will be significantly saved because of 20-25% less weight compared with different thickness of rear side glass adopted. It helps that it's relatively easy to retool existing monofacial mounting method and labor consuming to shift to Swan bifacial modules, which provides IRR certainty should the developers switch to bifacial.

Together, the comparable cost and the ease of deployment are allowing Swan bifacial modules with transparent backsheet to compete with conventional modules and gain market share. According to the Company, since June 2019, the first time showcased at SNEC 2019, Swan bifacial has been ordered nearly 2 GW within 6 months.

