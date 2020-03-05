Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
PR Newswire
05.03.2020 | 12:04
48 Leser
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 5

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJanuary 2020 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st January 2020US$ 6.31

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2020 is $6.31 per share ($8.27 at 31 December 2019), the decrease in NAV per share of ($1.96) per share is due to net investment losses of ($2.06) net fx losses of ($0.01) and expenses and finance costs of ($0.05) offset by accrued income of $0.02 and a write back of a provision for the Investment Adviser's incentive fee of $0.14.

Investment losses include ($2.07 cents) for the write down of JZCP's real estate portfolio as previously announced.




Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

