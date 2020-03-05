

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said its agenda for the company's 2020 AGM include resolutions relating to the proposed appointment of Mark Dunkerley and Stephan Gemkow as independent non-executive directors to Board. Mark Dunkerley is currently a Member of the Board of Spirit Airlines, Inc. Stephan Gemkow is a Member of the Board of Amadeus IT Group. Stephan was previously Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.



As per media reports, Airbus SE is likely to curtail A330neo aircraft production as its customer AirAsia X is postponing deliveries.



