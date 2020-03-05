Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 04-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 612.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 629.07p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 602.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 619.83p