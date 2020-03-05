

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate declined for the eleventh month in a row in December, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 16.3 percent in December from 16.5 percent in November. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 18.5 percent.



The number of people out of work totaled 758,886 compared to 873,470 in the previous year. Compared to November, unemployment decreased 12,274.



At the same time, employment increased to 3,898,007 from 3,844,847 a year ago.



