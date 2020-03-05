R.J. O'Brien Named Best Independent FCM at HFM US Quant Awards 2020

Award for Exceptional Client Service and Innovation Marks 8th Win for RJO and UK Affiliate in HFM Global Award Series

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has won the award for Best Independent FCM (Futures Commission Merchant) at the HFM US Quant Awards 2020. The award series expanded on the honors given for the previous six years in the CTA Intelligence Awards, making the win the eighth honor bestowed on RJO and its UK affiliate by the HFM Global network of publications.

The awards, representing the full breadth of the Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA), managed futures and quantitative ("quant") hedge fund communities, celebrate those firms outperforming their peers as well as service providers demonstrating exceptional client service and innovation. The judging panel included representatives from leading CTA/managed futures firms as well as CTA Intelligence and other industry leaders.

Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to win this award from HFM Global, following its rigorous judging process, as another recognition of our commitment to excellence in client service and innovation. We are so fortunate to have such a stellar team and incredible client base, and we'll never stop trying to improve on our offering."

Last year CTA Intelligence also named RJO Best Independent FCM at its 2019 U.S. Services Awards. On three other occasions, RJO won the "Best FCM - Client Service" award, and in 2016, the "Best FCM - Innovation" category at the U.S. CTA Intelligence awards. The firm's London-based affiliate won the magazine's European Services award in the technology category in November 2016 and in the innovation category in 2015.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past four years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, 2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

