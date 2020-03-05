

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil said Thursday that it plans capital expenditures of between $30 billion to $35 billion annually through 2025, consistent with previous guidance.



For 2020, the company anticipates an investment level of up to $33 billion, depending on the progress of individual projects.



The company noted that it is actively upgrading its portfolio through strategic divestments, and continues to progress its $15 billion divestment program.



Production in Guyana is expected to reach more than 750,000 gross barrels of oil per day by 2025.



