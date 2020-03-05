Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland chosen for International Airport project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) project announcement.

To meet the air transportation needs of their region over the next 20 years Norfolk International Airport Authority engaged renowned architectural firm Gresham Smith to study and and implement design and structural changes to the facility. The airport currently serves over 3 million passengers a year in one of the fastest growing metro areas in Virginia. As part of the master plan to achieve the needed results, The Airport Authority hired Virginia's Hourigan Construction to build a much needed long-term parking structure. In turn Hourigan's has contracted Smith-Midland to manufacture and erect $3.22million in architectural precast concrete cladding panels for the complex.

The new structure matched to existing architecture, Garage D, will serve as covered parking for passengers with 3,200 spaces on nine levels.

"We are using our extensive experience in architectural precast to match the look and feel of the adjacent structures," said Ashley Smith, Smith-Midland's CEO. "In the past 60 years we have had the opportunity to work on a wide diversity of projects. That knowledge base creates a very tangible value-add for our customers."

Relying on its experienced carpentry shop, Smith-Midland is also fabricating custom forms for pouring compound radius precast panels that will cover the garages helical ramps.

Production of the buff colored concrete with an exposed river rock aggregate finish panels began in February of 2020 with final delivery currently scheduled for September of this year.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including SlenderWall architectural cladding and J-J Hooks safety barrier, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

