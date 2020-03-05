Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Continues to Gain Market Share in Italian Online Poker Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce continued growth in the Italian regulated online poker market as reported by AGIMEG - Agenzia Giornalistica sul Mercato del Gioco ("AGIMEG") a leading gambling, betting, and gaming news agency reporting results posted by the Italian regulator the Customs and Monopolies Agency ("ADM").

According to AGIMEG, the online poker product segment in Italy reached €5 million (approximately $5.6 million) in total wagers played in February 2020, an increase of approximately 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newgioco, through its wholly owned subsidiary Multigioco S.R.L ("Multigioco"), gained a 34% increase in poker gross gaming revenue to approximately 4.47% of the market to maintain a firm hold on its 7th position rank (as a percent of total wagers played) against strong competing peer operators.

The table below reflects the estimated Italy facing online poker market share per operator in February 2020 as published by AGIMEG:

OPERATOR ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE * POKERSTARS 42.59% LOTTOMATICA 6.71% SISAL 6.20% SKS365 5.60% SNAITECH 5.16% 888 4.48% MULTIGIOCO 4.47% EUROBET 3.75% E-PLAY 24 3.09% STANLEYBET 2.89% MICROGAME 2.21% BWIN 2.11% GOLDBET 1.80% ADMIRAL INTERACTIVE 1.18% POKER & BET 1.16% BGAME 1.06% BET365 0.78% REPLATZ 0.59% BETALAND 0.58% BETPOINT 0.54% BETFLAG 0.51% DOMUS BET 0.45% GI.LU.PI. 0.45% VITTORIA BET 2009 0.32% SCOMMETTENDO 0.28% SCOMMESSEITALIA 0.18% WILLIAM HILL 0.13%



(*) Agimeg processing on Adm data (February 2020)

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Investors may also find us on Facebook® and follow us on Twitter @NWGI_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding the estimated size of our market share of the regulated online poker market in Italy. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to continue to maintain or increase the estimated size of our market share of the regulated online poker market in Italy, and the risk factors described in Newgioco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Newgioco Group, Inc.

Michele Ciavarella, Chief Executive Officer

investor@newgiocogroup.com

SOURCE: Newgioco Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579144/Newgioco-Continues-to-Gain-Market-Share-in-Italian-Online-Poker-Market