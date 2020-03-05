EQ Inc. Acquires Assets and Licenses of Juice Mobile

Combination Brings Together Two of Canada's Leading Mobile Data and Intelligence Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ", "EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in location behaviour data and intelligence is pleased to announce that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary EQ Advertising Group Ltd., it has completed the acquisition and licensing of certain assets of Curate Mobile Ltd. ("Curate"), including Juice Mobile ("Juice Mobile"). This transaction brings together two of Canada's leading players in data, analytics and media and is expected to push EQ past its original 2020 goals for both revenue and earnings once the integration is fully complete.

"The data and targeting platforms at EQ are already delivering exceptional results for our clients. By adding such a strong team with deep expertise in data and technology, we are taking another huge step forward in our growth and accelerating our business plans and projections significantly," said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "Data continues to be the main driver in delivering better customer results and this acquisition enhances our value proposition even more."

EQ is also very pleased to announce that Joe Strolz will be joining the EQ team as Chief Operating Officer. Joe has held multiple leadership roles at some of the most innovative SAAS, marketing technology and media companies including Microsoft, AOL, Verizon Media, SNAP and most recently as President of Curate Mobile (Juice Mobile's parent company). Joe's global experience and industry reputation will be invaluable to EQ as the company continues to grow and expand into new markets.

The acquisition is expected to provide:

Increased scale to EQ's existing business in Canada and the U.S.;

New and incremental customers and revenue opportunities;

Additional sales presence to better service Canada and enter into new US markets; and

More experience and expertise for the data engineering team as EQ further enhances and leverages its location based data platforms.

"The consumer economy is a mobile economy, and this creates opportunities for consumer insight and engagement that connect the physical and digital worlds," said Joe Strolz, COO of EQ Works. "Translating data into actionable intelligence is the new marketing productivity frontier, and the addition of Juice Mobile to the EQ portfolio offers brands a more complete set of tools to compete effectively on this frontier."

"We are proud of the team we have assembled and the traction generated in our branding solutions, offered through the Juice Mobile division over the past 14 months, while they have been part of Curate" said Marc Porcelli Founder and CEO of Curate. " As we turn our focus more towards performance-based outcomes, using transparent and accountable platforms, we are excited to see the branding momentum continue as part of the EQ team."

About Juice Mobile

Juice Mobile's platform is targeted to advertisers looking to boost user value or increase brand awareness on mobile. By leveraging existing and new clients under the EQ Works Mobile umbrella, the expanded company will offer more precise and targeted mobile programmatic ad buy solutions for agencies, brands, and publishers. The company will also use machine learning and proprietary learning algorithms to optimize bidding behaviours towards a range of campaign goals by making billions of automated decisions on a daily basis.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) provides a smarter way to target customers. Using first-party, location-based behaviour signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software, EQ creates and targets customized, performance-boosting audience segments. Proprietary algorithms and data generate attribution models that connect consumer behavior in the physical world to consumer behavior in the digital world, solving complex challenges for brands and agencies.

About Curate Mobile

Curate is a global advertising technology firm that empowers brands and marketers with transparent, scalable, data-driven digital and mobile marketing and advertising solutions. We empower every marketer to succeed with confidence in a mobile consumer economy through our outcome-based programmatic, and performance solutions.

