Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
11:02 Uhr
0,696 Euro
+0,001
+0,14 %
05.03.2020 | 14:10
Alligator Bioscience Appoints Andreas Johannesson as interim Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today that Andreas Johannesson has been appointed interim CFO, effective 5 March 2020. The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing. As previously announced, Per-Olof Schrewelius will leave the position as CFO at Alligator.

Andreas brings to Alligator a wealth of experience from various CFO, interim CFO and other financial positions in international companies like Metso, Haldex, Åhléns, Fitness24Seven and orthopedic business TeamOlmed. Andreas also has a background in strategic consultancy within R&D and Innovation through appointments at McKinsey and Connecta.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46-46-540-82-06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:45 p.m. CET on 5 March 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab (ADC-1013), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.), ATOR-1144 and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-appoints-andreas-johannesson-as-interim-chief-financial-officer,c3053240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3053240/1206313.pdf

Alligator Bioscience appoints Andreas Johannesson as interim Chief Financial Officer

