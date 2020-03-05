The global gas separation membrane market is poised to grow by USD 956.85 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Separation Membrane Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gas Separation Membrane Market Analysis Report by Product (Polyimide and polyamide, Polysulfone, Cellulose acetate, and Others), Application (CO2 removal, Nitrogen-generation and oxygen enrichment, Hydrogen-recovery, and Others), End-Users (Water and waste treatment, Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for biogas. In addition, the increasing demand for mixed matrix membranes (MMMs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the gas separation membrane market.

Biomass consists of gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, and traces of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, hydrogen, nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and oxygen. These gases are separated from biogas using gas separation membrane technology. The growing focus on renewable energy and rising concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have significantly increased the use of biomass. This is expected to increase the demand for gas separation membranes during the forecast period.

Major Five Gas Separation Membrane Market Companies:

L'Air Liquide SA

L'Air Liquide SA operates its business through segments such as Gas Services, Global Markets Technologies, and Engineering Construction. The company offers a wide range of gas membranes for nitrogen, hydrogen, natural gas, and biogas.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial Gases Americas, Industrial Gases Asia, Industrial Gases EMEA, Industrial Gases Global, and Corporate and Other. PRISM N3 membrane separators are the key offering of the company.

DIC Corp.

DIC Corp. operates its business through segments such as Printing Inks, Polymers, Fine Chemicals, Compounds, and Application Materials. SEPAREL HolloeFiber Membrane Degrassing and Aeration Modules and SEPAREL MJ-G530C Gas Separation Module are the key products offered by the company.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Healthcare Material Solutions, Document Solutions, and Imaging Solutions. Apura Gas Separation Membrane is the key offering of the company.

GENERON IGS

GENERON IGS operates its business through segments such as Membrane Modules, Membrane Nitrogen Generator, PSA Nitrogen Generator, Gas Separation and Gas Conditioning, and Others. GENERON HollowFiber Membrane Modules, Carbon Dioxide, CO2 Separation, and Nitrogen Membrane Modules are the key offerings of the company.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Polyimide and polyamide

Polysulfone

Cellulose acetate

Others

Gas Separation Membrane Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

CO2 removal

Nitrogen-generation and oxygen enrichment

Hydrogen-recovery

Others

Gas Separation Membrane Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Water and waste treatment

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Gas Separation Membrane Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

