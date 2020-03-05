Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Establishes 11th Factory Service Center in Toronto

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the establishment of a factory service center in Toronto, Canada. This will be Tecogen's 11th service center, its first international service center, and will facilitate service for Tecogen equipment and installations in Toronto and the surrounding areas.

Tecogen is currently fulfilling an order for 26 Inverde e+ cogeneration units with a total installed capacity of 3.25 MW. The units will ship in batches over the next several months and will be installed by a third party through the end of the year. The new service center is expected to be fully operational in April to provide engineering support during installation as well as service for Tecogen cogeneration and chiller systems previously installed in the Toronto area. Tecogen has hired a Territory Manager in the Toronto area, and will relocate an experienced Tecogen service technician to Toronto to serve as Service Supervisor. Additional staff will be added and trained as the fleet increases in the territory.

"Tecogen systems provide optimal savings for customers when serviced directly by Tecogen's factory service experts" said Joseph E. Gehret, Director of Field Operations for Tecogen. "We have been growing our fleet of units in the Toronto area for the last few years, and the recent Inverde order creates the opportunity for a dedicated service center. This not only ensures the best operation and savings for our customers, but also creates a valuable engineering and sales resource that will help drive new projects in the area."

Tecogen currently operates 10 service centers in the US, the largest factory service network of any comparable cogeneration manufacturer. Most of Tecogen's service revenue is in the form of long-term service contracts which provide strong and consistent margins for the company. Many of Tecogen's contracts exceed 10 years in duration.

"Comprehensive factory service is one of the most important aspects of our business and an excellent investment in our future," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "Maximizing uptime of our systems is the key to optimizing energy savings for our customers and cost-effective operation of our service business. Ensuring long term customer satisfaction by supporting our equipment with factory technicians provides a critical foundation for our continued growth. We believe this new service center will increase demand for Tecogen systems in Toronto and surrounding areas as awareness of HVAC resiliency to weather-related power outages increases and projects in the area requiring resilient and cost-effective energy increase."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

