San Clemente, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce the public release of a Slide Deck resource cultivated to help educate new users, website owners, image creators, current shareholders, and prospective investors about the disruptive and revolutionary value proposition underlying the Fotofy Platform, the Company's state-of-the-art image sharing and in-image advertising marketplace.

The Slide Deck covers the many solutions offered by Fotofy for advertisers, content owners, and web developers, while addressing how Image Protect will benefit from Fotofy revenues as the platform gains traction. This slide show presentation can be viewed at: http://imageprotect.com/Fotofy_Investor_Deck_2020.pdf

The Fotofy Slide Deck covers how:

Photos offered on the Platform are free to use anywhere online

Photos are tracked in real-time for impressions and click-throughs

Photos are theft-deterrent, but always shareable

Photographer credit line is locked and links back to URL of choice

Fotofy enables content owners to completely control all aspects of their imagery as it is shared across the Internet. The Fotofy model is a game changer for celebrities and influencers looking to further monetize and track their content assets. The Fotofy.com website has become highly user-friendly and represents an invaluable resource for image creators to monetize their images.

With over 500k images in the Fotofy Image Library, Image Protect is battling the online elements to provide value to its shareholders, users, clients, and partners with a tool designed to network all parties together into a web of win-win interactions. Fotofy allows the Company to understand exactly where its content is 24/7, and how to drive that traffic back to Fotofy.com.

Image Protect CEO, Lawrence Adams, stated, "With this Slide Deck we wanted to brief our shareholders - and the rest of the world - about the truly amazing value proposition that defines the Fotofy Platform. This has become a tremendously powerful resource, and we leverage that functionality and value in our discussions with current and prospective In-image advertising clients."

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

