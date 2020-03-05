Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWX0 ISIN: VGG866591024 Ticker-Symbol: TAO 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
08:00 Uhr
0,048 Euro
+0,004
+7,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALON METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALON METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TALON METALS
TALON METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TALON METALS CORP0,048+7,95 %