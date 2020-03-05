Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir To Appear on U.S. And Canadian Television to Present Technology to Enhance World's Electric Motors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Sue Ozdemir, the CEO of Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO; OTCQB: EXROF) ("Exro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Exro's technology to improve the performance of the world's electric motors will be profiled on Business TV-News. It will first air this weekend in Canada on the BNN Bloomberg network.

The broadcast, a five-minute overview of Exro's technology to dramatically improve the speed, torque and energy efficiency of electric motors, will be aired Saturday, March 7th, in Canada, and in the US on March 15. A preview of the interview can be seen here.

"Our objective is to tell investors, manufacturers and the public around the world about our remarkable technology, which is now being commercialized," said Ozdemir.

"We want to share this made-in-Canada technology with sectors where electric motors are essential - automotive, wind energy, recreational and last-mile vehicles, agriculture, public transportation and many others,' Ozdemir added. "Exro unlocks the full potential of electric motors, to make them faster, stronger and greener."

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring investment opportunities to everyday people.

Exro is part of the BTV series looking at companies "Using Innovation to Drive Success."

Ozdemir will be seen on the BTV broadcast in Canada, airing on BNN Bloomberg - Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm EST and Sunday March 8 at 4:30pm EST. It will also be seen on Bell Express Vu, Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm EST and Sunday, March 8 at4:30pm EST.

Exro's CEO will also be seen in the United States on the Biz Television Network on Sunday, March 15 at 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST and Tuesday Mar 17 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST.

Ozdemir's interview and company overview will also be broadcast on Air Canada's seatback TV network, on the Business Channel.

After almost a decade of research and development, Exro is now in its commercialization phase. Ozdemir, who was appointed Exro's CEO in September 2019 after serving as CEO of GE's Small Industrial Motors Division, is leading a strategy with her team to introduce Exro to the automotive, energy, agricultural and recreational sectors, among others.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

