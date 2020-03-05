Real Estate Market to Reach $8.66 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 2.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for industrial and commercial development, increase in public-private partnerships (PPP), and development of residential construction industry drive the growth of the global real estate market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Real Estate Market by Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Land) and Business (Sales and Rental): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real estate industry was estimated at $6.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Increase in demand for industrial and commercial development, rise in public-private partnerships (PPP), and development of residential construction industry fuel the growth of the global real estate market. On the other hand, volatile economic conditions in Latin America, and slow economic activity after Brexit hamper the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge in government investment in infrastructure development is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6394

The land segment to retain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on property type, the land segment accounted for nearly half of the global real estate market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. Growing commercial, industrial, and residential projects especially in developing regions are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The industrial segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2026. Rise in demand for industrial spaces around the globe fuels the growth of the segment.

The sales segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on business type, the sales segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than two-thirds of the global real estate market. Government initiatives to open up real estate sector for foreign direct investment has boosted the market growth. Simultaneously, the rental segment would register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% throughout the forecast period. Development in the commercial and industrial segment is expected to increase the lease and rental transactions around the globe which, in turn, has driven the growth of the segment.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-estate-market/purchase-options

North America to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the global real estate market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. Development in the construction industry and increase in adoption of modular construction fuel the growth of the market in this province. At the same time, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% by 2026. This is attributed to improvement in business environment and increase in construction expenditure, mainly from Latin American and African countries.

Inquire for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6394

Key players in the market-

Welltower

AvalonBay Communities

Sinar Mas Land

Gecina

Link REIT

Segro

Simon Property Group

Prologis

Ayala Land Inc.

American Tower

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Armenia Real Estate Market Expected to Reach $1,249.3 Million by 2026

Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to Reach $85.7 Billion by 2026

Modular Construction Market Expected to Reach $196.2 Billion by 2026

Container Homes Market to Garner $73,070.5 Million, by 2025

Architectural Hardware Market Expected to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Concrete Printing Market - Global Opportunities Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg