Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888379 ISIN: US4657411066 Ticker-Symbol: IT6 
Tradegate
03.03.20
18:00 Uhr
70,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,70 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ITRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,50
68,00
15:06
67,00
68,50
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ITRON
ITRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITRON INC70,50-0,70 %