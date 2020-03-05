The "The Patent Administrator" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the Patent Administrator

This intensive one-day course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator. It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.

Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to patents

Understanding filing procedures and systems

Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations)

Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices

Renewing your patents

Recording assignments and name changes

Overview of licences and royalties

Obtaining and using patent information

By attending this event, you will:

Gain an invaluable introduction to working with patents

Achieve a greater understanding of patent administration and where your role sits within the team

Improve your understanding of the filing requirements in key jurisdictions what to do and when

Learn about electronic filing at the EPO via practical exercises and demonstrations

Understand how to calculate renewal payments how to pay and when

A series of exercises throughout the day will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a practical context under the guidance of our expert trainer.

Delegates will receive course materials containing comprehensive documentation, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.

Agenda:

Introduction to patents

Registered and unregistered rights

What is a patent?

Why apply for a patent?

How long will it last?

Organisation of the IP department

Composition of the team

Your role within the team

Differences between private practice and industry

Filing procedures and systems

International conventions

National patent systems

International patent systems

Stages of a patent application

Requirements for filing applications Nationally At the EPO At WIPO

Electronic filing epoline

Electronic filing demonstration EPO CMS

Record keeping/working with your in-house system

Practical exercise

Post-filing communications

Due dates and deadlines GB applications European applications Divisional applications PCT applications Euro-PCT applications

Calculation of dates

Practical exercise

Renewals

How are renewal fees calculated?

When can you pay renewals?

How can you pay renewals?

Practical exercise

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPC's)

What are SPCs?

When are SPCs applicable?

Brief overview of how SPCs work

Assignments and name changes

Why is an assignment required?

Recording an assignment

Recording a name change

Licences and royalties

What is a licence?

Why license your patents?

Patent information

Useful literature

Useful websites

Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO

Speakers:

Joanna Emery

CEO

Pure Ideas Ltd

Joanna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an intellectual property specialist with over a decade of experience. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. JoAnna has worked as a paralegal in the US and England in both corporate and private practice firms. She is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw381

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005473/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900