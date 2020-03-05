

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $327 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $28.89 billion from $28.29 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $462 Mln. vs. $390 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $28.89 Bln vs. $28.29 Bln last year.



