

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 216,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 219,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000.



Meanwhile, Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 213,000, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 209,750.



