

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple has announced winners of its Night Mode Photo Challenge contest.



A panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of participants worldwide who submitted their captivating Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models.



The winning photographers from China, India, Russia and Spain shared their various perspectives of beauty and colors of night in the cultures surrounding their countries, Apple said in a press release.



Rustam Shagimordanov of Moscow, Russia, was the winner in iPhone 11 category.



Konstantin Chalabov of Moscow and Mitsun Soni of Mumbai, India won in iPhone 11 Pro category.



The judges panel selected three winners who captured night mode images in iPhone 11 Pro Max. They are Andrei Manuilov of Moscow, Rubén P. Bescós of Navarra, Spain, and Yu 'Eric' Zhang of Beijing, China.



iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max bring major advancements in photography to the world's most popular camera. iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system and iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera system, both deeply integrated into iOS 13.



The panel of judges included Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis.



The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram, and will appear globally on billboards, the tech giant said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de