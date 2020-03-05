

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity increased by less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2019.



The report said labor productivity climbed by 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 1.4 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of productivity growth to be unrevised from the initial estimate.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs rose by 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting a notable downward revision from the originally reported 1.4 percent spike. The increase in labor costs was also expected to be unrevised.



