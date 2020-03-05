

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Kroger Co. (KR) confirmed adjusted earnings and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020. For the fourth quarter, the company reported that identical sales without fuel grew 2.0 percent and digital sales grew 22 percent.



Kroger said its 2020 guidance does not include any potential impact related to the Coronavirus.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share on adjusted identical sales growth of greater than 2.25 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share for fiscal 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



