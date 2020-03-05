beqom, provider of cloud-based total compensation management software, today announced it has been rated as a Value Index Leader in the Ventana Research 2020 Value Index on Total Compensation Management (TCM).

beqom was rated #1 in the TCO/ROI category, which evaluates vendors on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI). TCO and ROI are measures of the value of a software solution commonly used by organizations to compare the cost of the solution with the value derived from it to determine whether it is worth the investment.

beqom also was rated #1 in the Customer Assurance category. This category ranks solutions by "Validation," with evaluation criteria of "the vendor's growth and revenue trajectory, its offering of customer references and case studies, and whether it can show a proven customer success model and a clear and compelling product roadmap." The rating also examines the services, support, and partners available to support the solution's relationship with customers.

Ventana Research also noted that beqom "excelled in the 'Capability' category due to its ability to manage highly complex compensation plans and packages."

"beqom gives our customers control of their compensation," says Tanya Jansen, beqom CMO. "Our customer firms, which are large global enterprises, gain the ability not only to manage costs and reduce administrative burdens but to use compensation strategically in a competitive talent market and to drive performance across their organization. That's why they see a great return on their investment."

beqom's cloud solution is used across industries to manage compensation, including for global leaders like PepsiCo, DHL, BNP Paribas, Swisscom, and Total. The solution can manage all compensation and related performance processes, including salary review, bonus plans, long term incentives, executive compensation, and sales commissions.

Ventana Research's Total Compensation Management Value Index seeks to aid companies in selecting compensation management technology to ensure that they achieve a return on their investment and are able to reach their performance potential. Inclusion of vendors in the report was based on minimum standards for revenue, customer base, geographic operations, and product features supporting total compensation management. Seven vendors were evaluated.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners. The beqom Total Performance and Rewards platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all Performance and Compensation aspects such as Salary Review, Bonus, Long-Term Incentives, Commissions, Benefits, Non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance and Sales Performance. HR, Sales and Finance organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization and… happiness among their people. beqom to make your people happy.

www.beqom.com

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research's insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

