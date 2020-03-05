Jensen Partners Continues European Growth by Hiring George Lewis as Managing Director

Strategic New Hire Follows Recent Addition of New Head of Europe, Marking Growth in a Key Financial Market

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, announces today that George Lewis joined its London office as a Managing Director. This strategic new hire follows on from the recent announcement that Jensen Partners placed its own new Head of Europe, and provides the firm with a key, necessary resource to continue building out its London office and infrastructure investments practice.

As former Director and lead of the infrastructure investments practice at AMC Executive Search, Lewis will now lead Jensen Partners' infrastructure investments practice globally, spanning all areas of investments, fundraising, industry aligned asset management and board level appointments. He will also be responsible for private markets and alternative investments funds coverage.

With more than 15 years of experience leading senior level search and assessment projects in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions, Lewis has worked with a broad spectrum of infrastructure funds, asset managers and private equity funds.

"George is a well-known player in our industry and be brings with him an unmatched level of specialist knowledge about global infrastructure investing and private placements," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "He will be a key asset to the Jensen Partners team and our infrastructure practice, and his breadth of experience will allow us to continue to meet growing client demands in Europe."

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join Jensen Partners at an important inflection point both for the business and for the larger alternative investment landscape. I look forward to working closely with Peter Mayer in building out the European private market teams and the Jensen Partners practice," added Lewis.

Previously, Lewis worked as a consultant and investment banking headhunter for Mantis Partners both in London and Hong Kong where he focused on European and Asian equities, prime services and hedge fund coverage. He started his career as a researcher at a boutique investment banking search firm in London. George graduated from Bristol University with a bachelor's degree in Politics.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen Partners Proprietary Mapping and Data Recruitment Model

Jensen Partners leverages its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary big data recruitment and competitor intelligence market mapping model to source and place capital raising professionals. This model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 11,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry, which gives the firm the depth and breadth of data necessary to find the best talent and make the best recommendations. Jensen Partners has also recently invested heavily in its data capabilities by bringing in expert resources to optimize the firm's market mapping model and identify new opportunities for its clients.

In 2019, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. This data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry are available exclusively in the Jensen Partners quarterly newsletter.

