Global Fintech Launches InvestCloud White to Deliver End-to-end Digital for RIAs, TAMPs

InvestCloud White Allows RIAs to Run Entire Business Via One Platform and TAMPs to Support Dozens of Others

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 2020 Conference, InvestCloud announced the launch of InvestCloud White, a digital platform for wealth management and turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs).

InvestCloud White is a complete solution for the wealth management space, designed and built on a single unified platform for RIAs to run their entire business, or for turnkey asset management programs to support dozens of others. It provides wealth managers and TAMPs the opportunity to truly scale, supporting front to back office operations with functions such as research, portfolio construction, rebalancing, reconciliation, billing, performance reporting, tax optimization, and client reporting.

Founded in 2010, InvestCloud offers world-class digital solutions to the financial industry via its proprietary set of hyper modular apps and supports more than $2T in assets across 700+ diverse clients. With the addition of InvestCloud White, the platform's suite of apps covers all areas of a wealth manager's business. InvestCloud White reinforces the hyper-modularity of the company's products. It combines InvestCloud's Blue (client communication, automation and management), Orange (digital warehouse, aggregation, and content management), Black (performance and risk) and Green (trade processing and accounting) products.

"The launch of InvestCloud White marks a new opportunity for our clients to instantly gain access to our hundreds of hyper modular apps, with a complete front to back turnkey solution," said Yaela Shamberg, co-founder and chief product officer of InvestCloud. "We successfully deployed all components of InvestCloud's end-to-end digital platform for Westwood, an InvestCloud strategic partner and foundational client. From there, we partnered with Westwood to envision this approach to license the full product suite into one integrated platform. Westwood had found that tech stacks in this space are generally an amalgamation of disparate systems that are difficult for wealth managers to navigate. Not only is InvestCloud one of the few products built in the last decade but is by far one of the most innovative, proven by the volume of new client mandates."

Brian O. Casey, president and CEO at Westwood Holdings Group NYSE: WHG commented, "At Westwood, we have embraced integrating major technological innovations and tools for several years with an eye toward the future. Designed from the ground up to be an intuitive and seamless experience for advisors and clients alike, InvestCloud White will help move us closer to our goal of creating a leading, holistic, digital client experience that can be accessed anywhere, any time on all popular devices."

Speaking at the InvestCloud Conference in Miami, FL, John Wise, co-founder and CEO of InvestCloud, said, "Today, at the InvestCloud Conference in front of more than 150 clients, we're proud to introduce InvestCloud White. It fulfills a vision that we had when we created InvestCloud in a garage in California 10 years ago. This is a product that serves a real market need - wealth managers and RIAs are spending far too much time and money managing dozens of different and outdated pieces of expensive technology that are poorly integrated and provide inflexible information. InvestCloud White gives managers an opportunity to focus on their core business - so they can spend their time where it matters and stop fighting last century's technology problems."

About InvestCloud Inc.