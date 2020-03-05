TraceLink Continues Leadership Team Expansion, Hiring Vice President of Data Science and IoT Industry Expert

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network, today announced the continued expansion of its leadership team with the addition ofJim Mills as the head of data science and Jamshed Dubash as general manager of its Smart Supply and Logistics/IoT business unit. Mills and Dubash are among several new strategic hires that TraceLink has made in the last 12 months.

"The TraceLink network and the immense amount of data flowing through it creates the ideal environment to leverage new technologies to help the pharmaceutical industry address ongoing challenges related to logistics, drug shortages, inventory management and more," said Shabbir Dahod, president & CEO of TraceLink. "Bringing in industry leaders like Jim and Jamshed, who have decades of experience in their respective technology specialties is an important strategic investment for TraceLink as we develop new ways to support improvements and advancements in life sciences."

Mills, with more than 30 years of experience in technology research and innovation, will be central to helping customers realize the unprecedented value and insights derived from data on TraceLink's Digital Supply Network - amassed from over 276,000 trade partners and more than 6 billion serialized medications.

"With its central role in the pharmaceutical digital supply chain, TraceLink is uniquely positioned to help customers uncover data science solutions to both existing and emerging challenges," said Mills.

"There's a lot of exciting opportunity and potential that awaits and I look forward to working with the team to enable a more interconnected and data-driven pharmaceutical supply chain ecosystem."

In his role as general manager of TraceLink's Smart Supply, Logistics, & IoT business area, Dubash will focus on identifying business opportunities in the IoT market space for TraceLink. He will use his experience to lead a business area responsible for developing solutions for real-time visibility across value points in the pharmaceutical supply chain, allowing companies to accurately track the integrity, quality, and availability of critical medicines.

"Within the pharma industry, IoT has the potential to be a great disruptor, particularly with the rise of precision medicine, where the role of IoT will become critical in ensuring every patient receives the medicine they need, when they need it," said Dubash. "TraceLink's network is a game-changer, providing a unique venue for IoT to further transform and enhance processes throughout the pharma supply chain, and I am excited for what's to come."

The hiring of both Dubash and Mills reflect TraceLink's continued commitment to bringing in the top talent in the industry to help deliver the most value possible to its customers.

TraceLink is a network-based platform company that leverages its digital supply network and digital network platform to bend the supply chain around the patient. Through its industry-leading digital supply network, the TraceLink Digital Network Platform can enable seamless data sharing and process orchestration across the entire healthcare industry, enabling the creation of a real-time, patient-driven supply network. Leading life science companies, hospitals and retail pharmacies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com .

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

