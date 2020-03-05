

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to extend their recent volatility in early trading on Thursday, with the major index futures currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets following the substantial rally seen over the course of the previous session.



Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak may contribute to an early pullback on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on yesterday's strong gains.



Investors continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread worldwide, as confirmed cases reach more than 95,000 globally.



Coronavirus infections in South Korea have jumped to more than 6,000, with the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention revealing that three more people died from the virus, bringing the total to 35.



Switzerland has also reported its first death from the virus, while the number of cases in Germany rose by 87 to 349. California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death in the state, where there are at least 53 confirmed cases.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 216,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 219,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000.



Meanwhile, revised data released by the Labor Department showed U.S. labor productivity increased by less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2019.



The report said labor productivity climbed by 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 1.4 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of productivity growth to be unrevised from the initial estimate.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs rose by 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting a notable downward revision from the originally reported 1.4 percent spike. The increase in labor costs was also expected to be unrevised.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched employment report for the month of February.



Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in February after jumping by 225,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, more than offsetting the steep losses posted on Tuesday. The major averages moved significantly higher early in the session and saw further upside as the day progressed.



The major averages reached new highs going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow spiked 1,173.45 points or 4.5 percent to 27,090.86, the Nasdaq soared 334.00 points or 3.9 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 skyrocketed 126.75 points or 4.2 percent to 3,130.12.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has tumbled by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are dipping $0.20 to $46.58 a barrel after falling $0.40 to $46.78 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.40 to $1,643 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $12.80 to $1,655.80 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.84 yen compared to the 107.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1189 compared to yesterday's $1.1136.



