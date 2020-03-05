Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) confirms receipt of a 5-year, area-based exploration permit for its 100% optioned Buck gold/silver/zinc project. The permit allows for substantial drilling on the property, which will help test the known mineralized footprint, as well as outline additional targets for potential new discoveries.

The fully funded Phase I drilling program will consist of approximately 2,000 metres of HQ drill core, most of which is in areas where known gold/silver/zinc mineralization is open in all directions. For more information, see our Corporate Presentation. Access to Phase I drill sites consists of clearing out previously constructed trails from historical exploration works. This work is expected to take a few days.

The company's geoscience team has spent many months re-evaluating the 50-plus years of previous exploration data. As a result of this work, the Buck property is believed to host large, altered breccia system, with gold and silver mineralization widespread throughout and open in all directions. Historical drill data indicates mineralization is contained in high-grade sub-sections that are either at surface or near surface, supporting a potential bulk tonnage deposit model. The team intends to continue to analyze historic data, including surface samples, trenching, and geophysical data, to better outline and expand the mineralized footprint and generate additional regional targets.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

