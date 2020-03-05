Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P082 ISIN: CA62430M1014 Ticker-Symbol: 20MP 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
15:43 Uhr
0,064 Euro
-0,005
-6,57 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC0,064-6,57 %