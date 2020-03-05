Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - Mountain Valley MD Holdings (CSE:MVMD) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Meadow Bay Gold, prior to a fundamental change of business. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mountain Valley MD Inc., the company is building a world class health and wellness organization centered around the implementation of patented oral delivery technologies to create industry leading products that are sought out globally.

Dennis Hancock, President & CEO, stated: "This is a very exciting milestone for the Mountain Valley MD team and our shareholders. This is an important step for the Company as we increase our visibility on the global stage and diversify our partner and shareholder base."

The company's delivery technology includes two fast-acting, rapid dissolving applications, (1) oral dissolving film and (2) stick pack powder, both of which are dissolved easily under the tongue for transmucosal delivery. Management believes that its proposition for delivering formulations that have rapid onset, with high bioavailability, with precision dosing technology, will be core to the company's success across key health and wellness categories, including pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, libido and more.

The company has been working on significant product development activities and management anticipates finalizing some key initial commercial agreements in the coming months for energy, sleep and nicotine products.

The company has a strong cannabis vertical structure which spans several areas. For example, the company holds 25% of Sativa Nativa, which is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Colombia and is focused on the large-scale organic production of greenhouse cannabis flower and resin for local and international distribution.

The company has acquired the right to acquire an exclusive licence to distribute "CannaBloom" a cannabis and hemp plant stimulant technology. The company has been conducting preliminary testing with key agricultural partners in Colombia and Canada with initial results indicating cost-effective organic crop yield increases of 20% and in certain cases by as much as 40%.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.MountainValleyMD.com, contact Dennis Hancock, President and CEO, at 647-725-9755 or by email at dennis@MountainValleyMD.com.

