Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - Asante Gold's (CSE: ASE) (FSE: 1A9) President and CEO, Douglas MacQuarrie, hosts a webinar discussing its gold projects in Ghana, West Africa.

The company owns 100% of the Kubi Mining Lease, which adjoins to the south of AngloGold Ashanti's 66 million ounce Obuasi Gold Mine.

Asante also holds an option to earn up to 100% of the Keyhole concessions located along strike 35 km southwest of the Asanko/Goldfields Gold Mine, the Betenase project which adjoins to the east of Kubi and south of the Obuasi Mine, and 100% of the Fahiakoba concession located 9 km west of Kubi and adjoining to the north of Perseus' 6.6 million ounce Edikan Mine.

Asante is continuing to evaluate the new 'disruptor' SMD mining technique for application at Kubi. SMD is a large bore precision drilling method that enables direct mining of narrow deposits. The SMD method is being developed and commercialized by Anaconda Mining Inc., in collaboration with Memorial University of Newfoundland and utilizes technology proven in other industries.

