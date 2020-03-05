Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
PR Newswire
05.03.2020 | 15:34
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 5

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 5 March 2020

Name of applicant:Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:5 September 2019To:5 March 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:11,044,586
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):3,750,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:7,294,586

Name of contact:Hilary Jones
Telephone number of contact:JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
