Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, March 5
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 5 March 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|5 September 2019
|To:
|5 March 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|11,044,586
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|3,750,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|7,294,586
|Name of contact:
|Hilary Jones
|Telephone number of contact:
|JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000