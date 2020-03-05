The "Strategic Analysis of European New Mobility Value Chain, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to analyse and forecast the European mobility value chain and technology trends for 2018. Shared mobility companies depend heavily on the aftermarket service providers for procuring fleet, maintenance and repairs, and technology for smooth operations. Shared mobility partnerships are increasing the presence of the value chain across Europe. Participants are expanding their presence by forging into new partnerships. They have started investing into multimodal transit options and offering Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) through their apps. Fleet providers such as leasing companies, rental companies, and OEMs have started diversifying their business models to become shared mobility operators.
This study analyses the shared mobility value chain and looks into the key trends partnerships and disruptions in the value chain that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.
With disruptive forces like electric vehicles, on-demand mobility, and autonomous vehicles, companies are seizing emerging opportunities and making changes in their business models with the right partnerships. Charging infrastructure and battery suppliers will become a key component of the value chain with the evolution of electric vehicles in the shared mobility fleet.
Introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to provide new business opportunities for the value chain providers. Data service providers and parking providers will play a major role in the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the shared mobility fleet. Fleet providers will play a major role in the introduction of AVs as the vehicles will be owned by the mobility companies. Technology providers are expected to partner with OEMs to provide technology stacks.
With the introduction of more connected vehicles and growing telematics, data will play a critical role for the value chain participants and the fleet managers to eliminate paperwork and get notifications for maintenance, fuelling, and insurance.
Shared mobility space is expected to be more diverse with more participating industries and disrupting trends like electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. The value chain providers should invest in providing mobile services for the fleet managers and drivers to utilize their time properly.
RESEARCH SCOPE
- To provide a strategic overview of the European mobility value chain market
- To offer insight into the various offerings of mobility value chain providers
- To analyse the new growth paradigm, business models, and revenue models
- To identify key partnerships in the mobility value chain
- To identify the innovations in the mobility value chain
- To offer strategic conclusions and recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Carsharing Value Chain Snapshot
- eHailing Value Chain Snapshot
- Key Participants Playing a Role in the Value Chain
- Evs
- Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)
- Current Trends and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definition and Segmentation
- Current Mobility Value Chain
- Evolution of Mobility Value Chain
- Mobility Service Categories
4. Introduction to the Mobility Value Chain: Carsharing Overview of the Carsharing Market
- Carsharing Definition
- Traditional Carsharing Key Market Participants
- Traditional Carsharing Market Forecasts Europe
5. Overview of the Carsharing Value Chain
- Carsharing Value Chain
- Roles of Actors in the Carsharing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers Service Providers
- Vehicle Financing/Rental Options
- Technology Providers Service Providers
- Technology Providers as Part of the Value Chain
- Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers
- Roadside Assistance Service Providers
- Maintenance, Repairs, and Cleaning Service Providers
- Insurance Service Providers
- Insurance Model
- Insurance as Part of the Value Chain
- Parking Service Providers
- Parking as Part of the Value Chain
- Charging Service Providers
- EV Charging as Part of the Value Chain
- Payment Solutions Providers Service Providers
6. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the Carsharing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers Groupe Renault and Vulog
- Technology Providers Omoove and OT Technologies and IDEMIA
- Operational and Infrastructure Support Providers
- Intensifying Competition Between Technology Providers Key Trends
- Carsharing Operators Key Trends
7. eHailing Overview of the eHailing Market
- eHailing Market Definitions
- eHailing Market Key Market Participants
- eHailing Market Forecast Europe
- Overview of the eHailing Value Chain
- eHailing Value Chain
- Roles of the Actors in the eHailing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers Service Providers
- Insurance Service Providers
- Insurance Model
- Repair, Maintenance, and Cleaning Service Providers
- Vehicle Maintenance as Part of the Value Chain
- Technology Service Providers
- Technology Providers Key Insights
- Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers
- Roadside Assistance Service Providers
8. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the eHailing Value Chain
- Technology Providers iCabbi and AutoCab
- Insurance Providers If P&C Insurance and Uber
9. Challenges and Gaps in the Provision of After-sales Services
- Fleet Rebalancing Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Cleaning Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Maintenance Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Insurance Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Cycling Current Challenges and Future Trends
10. Business Models of Value Chain Service Providers
- Fleet Suppliers
- Technology Providers
- Insurance Providers
- Maintenance and Repair
- Cleaning Providers
- Roadside Assistance
- Parking
- EV Charging
11. Profiles of Key Companies in the New Mobility Value Chain Ecosystem
- Omoove Company Profile
- Ridecell Company Profile
- iCabbi Company Profile
- Caroobi Company Profile
- Arwe Company Profile
12. Impact of New/Upcoming Technologies
- Future Outlook of Evs
- Impact of EVs in New Mobility Value Chain
- Impact of the Evolution of EVs Value Chain
- Future Outlook of Avs
- Impact of AVs in New Mobility Value Chain
- Impact of the Evolution of AVs in Value Chain
13. Value Chain Ecosystem: Market Modelling Scenario 1: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for ICE Market
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Key Assumptions ICE
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Fleet Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Fuel and Gas Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Maintenance
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Parking Services Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Repair Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Roadside Assistance Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Technology Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Cleaning Services Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Insurance Services
14. Scenario 2: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for EV Market
15. Scenario 3: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for AV Market
16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity Mobility Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
17. Conclusions and Future Outlook Total Market
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Arwe
- AutoCab
- Caroobi
- Groupe Renault
- iCabbi
- IDEMIA
- If P&C Insurance
- Omoove
- Ridecell
- Uber
- Vulog
