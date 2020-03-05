The "Strategic Analysis of European New Mobility Value Chain, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyse and forecast the European mobility value chain and technology trends for 2018. Shared mobility companies depend heavily on the aftermarket service providers for procuring fleet, maintenance and repairs, and technology for smooth operations. Shared mobility partnerships are increasing the presence of the value chain across Europe. Participants are expanding their presence by forging into new partnerships. They have started investing into multimodal transit options and offering Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) through their apps. Fleet providers such as leasing companies, rental companies, and OEMs have started diversifying their business models to become shared mobility operators.

This study analyses the shared mobility value chain and looks into the key trends partnerships and disruptions in the value chain that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.

With disruptive forces like electric vehicles, on-demand mobility, and autonomous vehicles, companies are seizing emerging opportunities and making changes in their business models with the right partnerships. Charging infrastructure and battery suppliers will become a key component of the value chain with the evolution of electric vehicles in the shared mobility fleet.

Introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to provide new business opportunities for the value chain providers. Data service providers and parking providers will play a major role in the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the shared mobility fleet. Fleet providers will play a major role in the introduction of AVs as the vehicles will be owned by the mobility companies. Technology providers are expected to partner with OEMs to provide technology stacks.

With the introduction of more connected vehicles and growing telematics, data will play a critical role for the value chain participants and the fleet managers to eliminate paperwork and get notifications for maintenance, fuelling, and insurance.

Shared mobility space is expected to be more diverse with more participating industries and disrupting trends like electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. The value chain providers should invest in providing mobile services for the fleet managers and drivers to utilize their time properly.

RESEARCH SCOPE

To provide a strategic overview of the European mobility value chain market

To offer insight into the various offerings of mobility value chain providers

To analyse the new growth paradigm, business models, and revenue models

To identify key partnerships in the mobility value chain

To identify the innovations in the mobility value chain

To offer strategic conclusions and recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Carsharing Value Chain Snapshot

eHailing Value Chain Snapshot

Key Participants Playing a Role in the Value Chain

Evs

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

Current Trends and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definition and Segmentation

Current Mobility Value Chain

Evolution of Mobility Value Chain

Mobility Service Categories

4. Introduction to the Mobility Value Chain: Carsharing Overview of the Carsharing Market

Carsharing Definition

Traditional Carsharing Key Market Participants

Traditional Carsharing Market Forecasts Europe

5. Overview of the Carsharing Value Chain

Carsharing Value Chain

Roles of Actors in the Carsharing Value Chain

Fleet Providers Service Providers

Vehicle Financing/Rental Options

Technology Providers Service Providers

Technology Providers as Part of the Value Chain

Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers

Roadside Assistance Service Providers

Maintenance, Repairs, and Cleaning Service Providers

Insurance Service Providers

Insurance Model

Insurance as Part of the Value Chain

Parking Service Providers

Parking as Part of the Value Chain

Charging Service Providers

EV Charging as Part of the Value Chain

Payment Solutions Providers Service Providers

6. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the Carsharing Value Chain

Fleet Providers Groupe Renault and Vulog

Technology Providers Omoove and OT Technologies and IDEMIA

Operational and Infrastructure Support Providers

Intensifying Competition Between Technology Providers Key Trends

Carsharing Operators Key Trends

7. eHailing Overview of the eHailing Market

eHailing Market Definitions

eHailing Market Key Market Participants

eHailing Market Forecast Europe

Overview of the eHailing Value Chain

eHailing Value Chain

Roles of the Actors in the eHailing Value Chain

Fleet Providers Service Providers

Insurance Service Providers

Insurance Model

Repair, Maintenance, and Cleaning Service Providers

Vehicle Maintenance as Part of the Value Chain

Technology Service Providers

Technology Providers Key Insights

Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers

Roadside Assistance Service Providers

8. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the eHailing Value Chain

Technology Providers iCabbi and AutoCab

Insurance Providers If P&C Insurance and Uber

9. Challenges and Gaps in the Provision of After-sales Services

Fleet Rebalancing Current Challenges and Future Trends

Fleet Cleaning Current Challenges and Future Trends

Fleet Maintenance Current Challenges and Future Trends

Insurance Current Challenges and Future Trends

Fleet Cycling Current Challenges and Future Trends

10. Business Models of Value Chain Service Providers

Fleet Suppliers

Technology Providers

Insurance Providers

Maintenance and Repair

Cleaning Providers

Roadside Assistance

Parking

EV Charging

11. Profiles of Key Companies in the New Mobility Value Chain Ecosystem

Omoove Company Profile

Ridecell Company Profile

iCabbi Company Profile

Caroobi Company Profile

Arwe Company Profile

12. Impact of New/Upcoming Technologies

Future Outlook of Evs

Impact of EVs in New Mobility Value Chain

Impact of the Evolution of EVs Value Chain

Future Outlook of Avs

Impact of AVs in New Mobility Value Chain

Impact of the Evolution of AVs in Value Chain

13. Value Chain Ecosystem: Market Modelling Scenario 1: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for ICE Market

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Key Assumptions ICE

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Fleet Providers Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Fuel and Gas Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Maintenance

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Parking Services Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Repair Providers Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Roadside Assistance Providers Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Technology Providers Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Cleaning Services Total

Scenario 1: Market Modelling Insurance Services

14. Scenario 2: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for EV Market

15. Scenario 3: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for AV Market

16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Mobility Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

17. Conclusions and Future Outlook Total Market

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

