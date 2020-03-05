

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Iran and Italy have closed all schools and universities in those countries in the wake of the spread of coronavirus cases. Schools in Iran will remain closed until March 20, while Italy is closing all schools from Thursday for at least 10 days.



The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has crossed 3000, while the death toll reached 107, according to the health ministry.



More than 3000 people have been infected with the virus and 177 people have died in Italy due to COVID-19.



In other parts of the world, South Korea's Prime Minister has announced a ban on face mask exports.



First coronavirus case was reported in South Africa.



The government in Indian capital New Delhi has ordered all primary schools to remain shut till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of Coronavirus.



Iraq's health ministry has announced its first two coronavirus deaths.



International Monetary Fund announced $50 billion in funding for affected countries.



The deadly virus has so far spread to 77 countries. A total of more than 93,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported with over 3200 deaths.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX