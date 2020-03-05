Technavio has been monitoring the stock music market and it is poised to grow by USD 367.47 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd. and The Music Bed LLC. are some of the major market participants. Although the popularity of audio and video streaming will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition and inconsistent user preferences will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Popularity of audio and video streaming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, intense competition and inconsistent user preferences might hamper market growth.
Stock Music Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Stock Music Market is segmented as below:
License Model
- RF
- RM
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Stock Music Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock music market report covers the following areas:
- Stock Music Market Size
- Stock Music Market Trends
- Stock Music Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption of digital audio workstation (DAW) as one of the prime reasons driving the stock music market growth during the next few years.
Stock Music Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock music market, including some of the vendors such as Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd. and The Music Bed LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stock music market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Stock Music Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stock music market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stock music market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the stock music market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock music market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL
- Market segmentation by license model
- Comparison by license model
- RF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by license model
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Expanding variety of stock music
- Growth of advertising market
- Success of new revenue generation streams
- Increasing adoption of Digital Audio Workstation (DAW)
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Audio Network Ltd.
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Epidemic Sound AB
- Footage Firm Inc.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- The Music Bed LLC
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
