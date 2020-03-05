JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers expands partnership and becomes exclusive reseller of Winmate products on the US market

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at MODEX 2020,

Agreement deepens existing relationship between the companies with the aim to provide complete rugged computing solutions for enhanced operational efficiency in the warehouse, ports and other demanding application environments



Växjö, Sweden, 5 March 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement with rugged computing and embedded solutions provider Winmate Inc. Under the terms of the new agreement, JLT will exclusively distribute Winmate's portfolio of rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, and vehicle-mount computers in the United States. Strengthening the existing relationship between the two companies, the agreement marks another step in JLT's growth strategy centering on expanded product, service, and solution offerings and strategic partnerships to address customers' business needs.

Recognizing the increasing complexity of customers' planning, acquisition, implementation and management processes as a result of digitization, IoT, Cloud and Industry 4.0 trends, JLT's vision is to ensure trouble-free business operations for its customers. To realize this vision, JLT is gradually transforming itself into a provider of end-to-end rugged IT solutions, with a strengthened commitment to customers through the sale of complementary products, services and consultancy besides the leverage of a growing number of strategic partnerships.

"JLT has been a pioneer and leader in the rugged computing industry for more than 25 years and today owns a long-standing presence in the U.S., especially within the warehousing, transportation and ports segments", said Allan Lin, COO of Winmate. "By combining the JLT offering with Winmate products and expertise, we will together provide the best possible enterprise mobility solutions and services in the U.S. market."

"Our strategy to become a provider of end-to-end rugged IT solutions is an ongoing transformation that has been underway for a while", explained Per Holmberg, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers Group. "JLT is transforming from predominantly being a traditional hardware vendor to becoming a business partner and trusted advisor to our customers, providing the best combination of rugged hardware, software, services and solutions."

"Leveraging the strength of JLT's products, deep expertise in system integration and proactive customer support, in combination with Winmate's rugged enterprise mobility offering, we will bring outstanding products and solutions to the growing industrial-grade enterprise mobility industry in the United States," says Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

About Winmate Inc.

Winmate Inc. is a rugged computing and embedded solutions provider for industries operating in some of the most challenging environments. Founded in 1996 in Taipei, Taiwan where its headquarters, research and development facility, and production lines are located, today the company has offices and service centers worldwide. Winmate develops rugged industrial-grade computing solutions that advance the Industrial Internet-of-Things.

