XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting - Six monthly return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 5 March 2020

Name of applicant: XP Power Limited Name of scheme: XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN Period of return: From: 06/03/2019 To: 05/03/2020 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 500,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 500,000