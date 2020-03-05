Duni AB (publ) nomination committee's proposal for Board of Directors to the 2020 Annual General Meeting

MALMO, Sweden, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Duni AB (publ) has decided to propose the following to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2020 regarding the composition of the Board of Directors.

New election of Morten Falkenberg, Sven Knutsson and Pia Marions as board members and re-election of the board members Thomas Gustafsson, Pauline Lindwall and Alex Myers. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes new election of Thomas Gustafsson as Chairman of the Board. Pia Rudengren and Magnus Yngen have declined re-election.

Morten Falkenberg (born 1958), B.Sc. Business Administration, most recent position was President and CEO, and board member, of Nobia AB (publ) and before then Executive Vice President and Head of Floor Care and Small Appliances at Electrolux. He has also held senior positions at TDC Mobile and the Coca-Cola Company. Morten is a board member in Velux Group and Aktiebolag Fagerhult (publ). The Nomination Committee believes that Morten Falkenberg is independent in relation to the company, the executive management and major shareholders.

Sven Knutsson(born 1969), MBA in economics, is CEO of Mellby Gård Innovation och Tillväxt AB, a division within Mellby Gård, and has previous experience from various industries such as Thule Group, Cardo Flow Solutions and Alfa Laval and as CFO of Boxon AB. Sven is, among others, Chairman of the Board at Klarahill AB and Söderberg & Haak Maskin AB and board member in KappAhl AB (publ), Open Air Group AB, Hedson Technologies AB and OJ Holding AB (Oscar Jacobson). The Nomination Committee believes that Sven Knutsson is independent in relation to the company, the executive management but not in relation to major shareholders.

Pia Marions(born 1963), M.Sc. in Business and Economics, is CFO at Skandia Group since 2017 and has previous experience as CFO at Folksam, Carnegie Group and Skandia Liv and senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, Länsförsäkringar Liv and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Pia has been a Chartered Accountant and is board member of Vitrolife AB (publ), Skandiabanken Aktiebolag (publ) and Skandia Fastighet. The Nomination Committee believes that Pia Marions is independent in relation to the company, the executive management and major shareholders.

Duni's Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting consist of Johan Andersson (Mellby Gård Investerings AB), John Strömgren (Carnegie fonder), Bernard R. Horn, Jr. (Polaris Capital Management, LLC) and the Chairman of the Board Magnus Yngen. Johan Andersson is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Information about the proposed Board of Directors as well as the Nomination Committee's complete proposal and the reasoned statement will be presented in conjunction with the notice convening Duni AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2020.

