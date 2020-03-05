Adam Adler to Launch Academic Scholarship Programs in Support of Higher Education

The Adam Adler Scholarship Program will offer three separate scholarships of $1,000 each

Adam Adler is proud to announce that he will be launching the Adam Adler Scholarship Program to support students from various walks of life. Three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded and students enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. are eligible to apply.

Adam Adler is a serial entrepreneur and has experience in several different industries. He attended the University of South Carolina on a tennis scholarship before selling his first company, Ultimate College Model. As someone who has been awarded many opportunities, Adam Adler is happy to be able to help students fund their education.

The Adam Adler Scholarship Program will offer three separate scholarships of $1,000 each with different parameters. The program will offer scholarships for students:

Who have experienced and battled with addiction, either directly or indirectly in their life

Who are passionate about a sport and pursuing higher education

Who are entrepreneurs, and have a marketable business idea that needs funding

Applicants of these scholarships must submit proof of enrollment in order to be eligible, as well as essay submissions detailing their program of study, how they plan to use the funds, and why they deserve to be considered for this opportunity.

The Adam Adler Scholarship Program is expected to launch mid to late March.

For more information, please visit www.adamadlerscholarship.com.

About Adam Adler

Adam Adler attended the University of Southern Carolina on a tennis scholarship, graduating with a double major in Sports & Entertainment Management and Business. Throughout his university education, he began creating the software base for Ultimate Social Networking Inc., a social networking company, and Ultimate College Model, which he later sold. Adam Adler went on to create a company Fuse Science to revolutionize how consumers receive vitamins, electrolytes, nutrients, and medicines. He grew the company from $500,000 to over $100 million in value as the company's CEO. He stepped down in 2011 and currently manages his own fund, investing in early-stage healthcare, wellness, and technology start-ups.

