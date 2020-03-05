Subscription and Billing Management Market Worth $7.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Subscription & Billing Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (IT, Telecom, and Media & Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Subscription & Billing Management Market size to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Subscription & Billing Management Market include rising adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Subscription & Billing Management Market"

114 - Tables

36 - Figures

164 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199100709

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises possess strong budget capabilities and are significantly investing in subscription & billing management software and associated services to manage their subscription base efficiently. They are more concerned about providing efficient and cost-effective services, rather than automating billing processes. The software helps large enterprises centrally manage most of their operations. It also assists them in managing customers' critical data. The large enterprises with a large scale of business operations are geographically dispersed. The integration of subscription & billing management software helps large enterprises manage the increasing number of invoice queries and growing number of disputed or unpaid bills.

Based on verticals, the media and entertainment vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The media and entertainment vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the increase in the adoption of digital channels and rising consumption of media on a subscription basis. Businesses creating audio content will find new ways to monetize their offerings through smart speakers. For instance, Amazon has already introduced a subscription-based model on Alexa Skills. Similarly, Netflix, Spotify, and Wrapped are also leveraging subscription model to offer customized content curated as per end user needs and hence charge them accordingly. The subscription & billing management software in this industry eliminates the need to implement and manage in-house billing systems; this enables the industry to reduce the total cost of ownership, thereby increasing efficiency.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=199100709

Based on regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market for subscription & billing management, owing to the presence of the world's leading telecom service providers and subscription & billing management vendors. With the rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and cloud-based services, there has been an upsurge in the automation of subscription processes. Thus, large enterprises in North America are ready to spend more on subscription & billing software. Countries such as the US and Canada have been expansively implementing subscription billing software with the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The most prominent driver for growth in this region is the considerable adoption of cloud-based solutions across large enterprises and SMEs, particularly in the US.

Market Players

Key and emerging Subscription & Billing Management Market players in the US include 2Checkout (US), Apttus (US), Aria Systems (US), BillingPlatform (US), Chargebee (US), Chargify (US), Gotransverse (US), Recurly (US), SaaSOptics (US), Salesforce (US), Vindicia (US), Zuora (US), Digital River (US), NetSuite (US), FastSpring (US), and Zoho (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Subscription & Billing Management Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related report:

Revenue Management Market by Solution (Billing and Payment, Price Management, Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, and Channel Management), Service, Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/revenue-management-market-264806846.html

Telecom Cloud Billing Market by Type of Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect), Cloud Platform, Deployment, End User, Service, Rate of Charging Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telecom-cloud-billing-market-163676005.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/subscription-billing-management-market.asp

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/subscription-billing-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg