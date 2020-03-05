Appia Energy: Playing the Rare Earth Metals Card While Uranium Price is LowQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Appia Energy: Playing the Rare Earth Metals Card While Uranium Price is Low
|23.01.
|Appia Reports High Concentrations of Gallium Within the Rare Earth Element Mineralization System, Alces Lake Property
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the preliminary...
|16.01.
|Appia Energy Corp: Appia Energy submits REE supply chain proposal
|16.01.
|Appia Submits Heavy Rare Earth Element Supply Chain Resiliency Proposal
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that in...
|31.12.19
|Appia Announces $478,640 Final Closing and Total Proceeds of $1,299,165 in a Non-Brokered Offering
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia) is pleased to announce it will...
|APPIA ENERGY CORP
|0,150
|+5,63 %